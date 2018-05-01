Bleasdell fires Defence Force U-18s in League Cup ‘quarters’

Defence Force Under-18 midfielder Shaquem Bleasdell scored twice on Sunday in a 3-0 victory over Central FC in the Flow Youth Pro League Cup qualifiers. The victory saw Defence Force book a quarter-final match-up against San Juan Jabloteh.

Bleasdell, the Flow Youth Pro League U-18 league top scorer, struck twice in the first half at the Larry Gomes Stadium after teammate Emmanuel Cumberbatch had put Defence Force ahead after just two minutes against the Couva Sharks.

Bleasdell, who finished with six goals this season in the just concluded league campaign, scored all four goals in his team’s 4-2 league win over Central seven weeks ago, before snatching his sixth league goal on March 25 in a 3-3 draw against Club Sando.

Defence Force FC U-16 outfit also progressed to the quarter-final stage where they must tackle an unbeaten Club Sando side. Defence Force U-16s needed a penalty shootout to dispatch North East Stars 5-4, following a goalless draw at Larry Gomes Stadium.

As for Central, the 3-0 U-18 defeat was the final goodbye for the Couva Sharks, after their U-14 and U-16 sides also failed to progress into the quarter-finals, losing 3-2 against St Ann’s Rangers and by default to Morvant Caledonia United respectively.

Rangers U-14s and Morvant Caledonia U-16s advance to meet Jabloteh’s U-14 and U-16 league champions respectively in the quarter-finals on May 6.

Diego Ramkissoon had Central U-14s on the front foot against St Ann’s Rangers with a quick-fire double, but it wasn’t enough as a brace from Fitzdarrell Seales and a second-half Christon Calder strike gave Rangers the edge.

Point Fortin Civic U-14s, courtesy a first-half stoppage-time strike from Austin Joseph, also edged their way into the quarter-finals. They will face Morvant Caledonia United.