Balgobin leads Tarouba to Southern Sports title

Tarouba Sports celebrate victory over Golconda United in the General Earth Movers-sponsored Southern Sports T20 Intermediate Division final on Friday at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

AN unbeaten half century from Dary Balgobin led Tarouba Sports to a nine-wicket win over Golconda United in the intermediate division final of the Southern Sports T20 Cricket Fiesta at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre, on Friday.

The victory saw Tarouba collect the $10,000 first prize, while Golconda won $5,000.

Batting first, Golconda United posted 130 for seven with Jonathan Boysie top scoring with 46, while Tariq Abdool and Andre Browne pitched in with 36 and 27 respectively. Mukesh Persad was the chief destroyer for Tarouba grabbing three for 35, while Christopher Dipchand took 2/15.

In reply, Tarouba Sports got to 131 for one in 16 overs with Balgobin cracking 69 not out. Balgobin was ably supported by Ryan Oudit who scored 28 and Nicholas Buchoon who contributed 16 not out. Abdool was the only player to get among the wickets taking 1/23. Balgobin won the man of the match award and took home $500.

The final of the Championship Division will take place on Friday at 7.30 pm at Guaracara Park with Valley Line taking on Pawan Debe Youths. The winner will receive $12,000 with the runners-up getting $6,000. The 3rd place playoff will bowl off on 4.30 pm with Gandhi Cricket Club taking on Edinburg.

SUMMARISED SCORES: Golconda United 130/7 (20 overs) - Jonathan Boysie 46, Tariq Abdool 36, Andre Browne 27; Mukesh Persad 3/35, Christopher Dipchand 2/15 vs Tarouba Sports 131/1 (16 overs) - Dary Balgobin 69 not out, Ryan Oudit 28, Nicholas Buchoon 16 not out; Tariq Abdool 1/23. Tarouba Sports won by nine wickets.