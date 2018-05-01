Acham disappointed with tenure as ARC president

PETER ACHAM has expressed disappointment over his year-long tenure as president of the Arima Race Club (ARC). Acham stepped down as president on Thursday after his fellow board members refused to support his desire to take disciplinary action against alleged wrong-doing by a member of the ARC.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Acham said, “When I came on board last May, I had set myself some goals to try to turn this around. “A lot of factors came into play,” he continued. “That was another reason why I resigned because I wasn’t happy with the progress (of) what I came on board to do.

Rather than stay there, I had to pass it on to somebody else.

“I tried but I couldn’t succeed with the goals I have set for myself, and for racing in general. I know for a fact that I’m disappointed with myself.”

However, Acham hinted that all is not well within the hierarchy of the ARC. “I have some more fireworks coming,” he pointed out.

Steve Samaroo has taken over as ARC president, on an interim basis.