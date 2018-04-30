Vendors praise Ramdeen as they prepare to return to Charlotte Street

Attorney and opposition senator Gerald Ramdeen, centre, celebrates with Port of Spain vendors after a meeting with Mayor Joel Julien ended with his decision to keep the vendors at Charlotte Street.

Port of Spain City Hall and Woodford Square came alive with cheers and praise for opposition senator and attorney Gerald Ramdeen as close to two dozen vendors celebrated their return to Charlotte Street, after a meeting with Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein this morning.

Ramdeen commended Minister Hosein for his support of the vendors and said the decision was the right one to make. Citing a Cabinet Minute in 2008 under the Manning administration and later the Persad-Bissessar administration in 2012, Ramdeen said his clients, the vendors, were legally entitled to continue their business along Charlotte Street.

He also vowed to continue championing the cause of the vendors, as concerns were raised in the meeting, over persons with criminal records being able to conduct sales as vendors. Ramdeen said the purpose of vending would be to offer persons with a criminal record and difficulty securing employment an opportunity to make an honest living.