TT women overcome Guyana in CFU Challenge Series

TT’s Jenelle Cunningham (#5) has a shot on goal between Guyana defenders Nailah Rowe (#4) Rylee Traicoff (#23) and Mariam El-Masri (#10), during the CFU Women’s Challenger Series 2018 between TT (red) and Guyana (yellow) at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, yesterday.

SHENIEKA PAUL, Karyn Forbes and Jonelle Cato found the back of the net for TT last evening as they completed a 100-per cent record in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women’s Challenge Series Group E, courtesy of a 3-1 win over Guyana at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

With the result, TT ended with nine points, followed by Suriname (who edged Grenada 6-5 in the earlier game of the double-header) on four points. Guyana were third with two points while Grenada were last with a solitary point.

TT coach Jamaal Shabazz kept the core of the squad who cruised past Grenada 8-1, but Paul and in-form striker Aaliyah Prince, members of the national women’s Under-20 squad, were included in the starting line-up, as well as midfielder Naomie Guerra.

Paul opened the scoring for TT in the 12th minute, her first goal at this level for the twin-island republic.

Guyana, fielding a number of North American-born players, were awarded a penalty in the 62nd by referee Annia Navarette of Cuba. Cato, dilly-dallying on the right, was dispossessed by Calaigh Copland whose ball into the penalty box struck the left arm of Guerra.

And defender Mariam El Masri’s powerful right-footed spotkick flew past the right of outstretched goalkeeper Nicolette Craig.

Cato played her part in TT’s second goal 11 minutes later (75th), as her cross from the right went through the hands of a leaping Aneesa O’Brien and was bundled home by an alert Forbes.

The Canadian-born El Masri, who is based in Singapore, was given her marching orders in the 84th, for a pair of yellow cards, firstly for a foul on substitute midfielder Janine Francois and then for abusive language towards the referee.

And Cato completed the win in the 88th with a speculative shot from the right, which went through the hands, once again, of a bemused O’Brien.

TT will now turn their attention towards the CONCACAF Championship and World Cup qualifiers, which will begin in May.

TT will be hosting Group C, alongside Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts/Nevis and the United States Virgin Islands, from May 19-27.