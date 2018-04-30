Tobago sways to sweet jazz

NICE PEOPLE, NICE TIME: These women pose for a photo at the Tobago Jazz Experience on Saturday.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

THE village of Speyside was transformed on Saturday as that community situated on the eastern end of Tobago was a hub of activities, showcasing the opening night of the Tobago Jazz Experience 2018. Just before sunset, the Jazz in the East Caribbean Night concert got underway at the Speyside Recreational Grounds, signalling the official start of the annual festival, which is in its tenth year.

The lively concert delivered on its promise to satisfy a variety of musical tastes, as the event’s line-up featured the perfect mix of soca, steelpan and reggae music, opening with a harmonious performance by Black Rock based Petrotrin Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra.

Residents and visitors arrived early and stayed late into the pre-dawn hours as they were entertained by the likes of Stephanie Joseph, panmen Shaquille Broome and Leeandro Noray, Kabasi Winchester, Christopher ‘Gardah Knight’ Joseph, Nex Chapta’s John and Jackie Greenidge, Muhammad Muwakil and Lou Lyons of Freetown Collective, 5 Star Akil, along with Jamaican reggae artiste Tanya Stephen. However, it was feature act, Jamaican-American reggae singer and member of the Rastafari movement Tarrus Riley who had attendees dancing and swaying as he delivered a royal performance.

Prior to the concert, Executive Chairman of the Tobago Festivals’ Commission, George Leacock delivered welcome remarks, while Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, Councillor Nadine Stewart-Phillips delivered the opening remarks.

Stewart-Phillips in her preamble, said that while the event continues to grow, one thing remains constant as she added that the event is a chance for visitors and residents alike to immerse in the authenticity of Tobago’s musical, cultural, culinary and natural offerings.

“Ten years ago, the THA embarked on a historic journey to establish a flagship festival for the island and from Plymouth to Pigeon Point, Signal Hill to Speyside the Tobago Jazz Experience has seen many transformations over the years. But one thing that remains constant... Tobago has proven to be the perfect location to serve up music, vibes and entertainment with a side of beautiful beaches and lush landscaped, topped off with our signature Tobagonian warmth and hospitality,” she said.

The show continued yesterday with World Music International Night at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park and among the artistes expected were American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor Shaffer Chimere Smith, known professionally as Ne-Yo, American R&B singer, songwriter, actress and 2004 winner of the third season of the reality television series American Idol, Fantasia Monique Barrino, along with American singer, songwriter, and record producer Anthony Hamilton.