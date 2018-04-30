Tim: S&P did their research

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh

CARONI East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh is not convinced by Government excuses that ratings agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) wrongly downgraded TT (from stable to negative) due to the provision of wrong data, he told Newsday today.

“S&P would have done their reviews and spoken to a number of agencies and ministries to come to that conclusion,” he said. “The S&P won’t make any statement if they had not got all the facts to back it up.”

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has blamed S&P’s downgrade on the Energy Ministry supplying old data on natural gas production, the 2017 figure of 3.3 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day, falling short of the 2018 true figure of 3.9 bcf. This data meant last year’s GDP shrunk by just one per cent (not the 2.6 per cent on record), while growth this year will be positive at 1.5 to 1.8 per cent.

Gopeesingh scoffed, “The facts are there for the entire country to see. The country is in its worst ever economic situation in history, because of Imbert’s incompetence and failure.” He accused Imbert of “playing smart with foolishness” and said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should reassign him to a different ministry where he’d be more comfortable.