Suspect in school rape suspended

THE 15-year-old boy identified by a schoolgirl as having raped her in the female bathroom at the school last Tuesday is yet to be interviewed by police. Child Protection Unit police said yesterday they have a few loose ends to tie up and have to revisit the school and interview some key people before interviewing the suspect.

The schoolboy was suspended for seven days after the victim named him after the attack. The suspension will end tomorrow, but the school principal is expected to apply to Minister of Education Anthony Garcia for an extension.