Soldier taken by Defence Force

NALINEE SEELAL

THE 57-year-old volunteer soldier who was detained by Maracas Bay police hours after he assaulted his wife and teenage daughter has been taken into custody by officers of the Defence Force. The soldier remains in solitary confinement at Teteron barracks, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Last Wednesday, the soldier was at his Las Cuevas home when an argument took place.

He later beat his 53-year-old wife and struck his 17-year-old daughter on the head when the teen went to her mother’s rescue. Maracas Bay police were called in and both mother and daughter were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

The soldier fled the scene before the arrival of the police but an hour later officers received another report that the house where the assault took place was on fire. By the time fire officers responded the house was already engulfed in flames.

A search was carried out and the soldier who was detained near Maracas Bay.