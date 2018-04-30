Silence on kidnapped teen

KIDNAP victim Darrell Cuffy who was snatched on Wednesday night in Maraval remains unaccounted for and yesterday, anxious relatives were still praying that he is still alive and will be returned home soon.

Yesterday, Cuffy’s father Farrell, a Port of Spain businessman, was at his office on Duke Street awaiting word from police.

Officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by Acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad who is also head of Port of Spain CID, searched several areas but came up empty-handed. Relatives said yesterday they have no idea why Darrell was kidnapped in the first place and pleaded with his kidnappers to release him unharmed. They also asked the kidnappers to allow Darrell to speak to his family as proof of life.

A male relative who asked not to be named said he was lending support to Farrell and his wife in their time of distress and pleaded with the kidnappers to at least make contact with the family. “We want to hear Darrell’s voice as that would ease our frustration. Right now, we don’t know what is happening with him,” the relative said.

Last Wednesday, Darrell was driving his father’s BMW along Collens Road in Maraval when two men in a dark coloured SUV pulled in front of the car and bundled the screaming teen into the SUV which was outfitted with blue flashing lights. Police later found the SUV with its engine still running.

Police have secure surveillance footage from the area and later confirmed the SUV with the blue flashing lights is not a police vehicle.

Cuffy’s father owns Darrell’s Fishing located at the Port Authority in Port of Spain.