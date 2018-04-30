Sekani wants to take animation global

Tobagonian Sekani Solomon worked on Black Panther as a motion designer.

Elizabeth Gonzales

Sekani Solomon, Motion Designer on Marvel’s ‘Panther Panther’ movie, is ready to lead development of the Animation and Motion Design industry in Tobago to international standards.

"It is important to realise it is all about creating the talent because you cannot have an industry if people are not interested.

“I know when many think industry, they might be thinking just Tobago; no I'm striving for that global standard. It is important to also create the skill set to attract work from other countries by operating from Tobago," he told Newsday Tobago in an interview last Friday.

Solomon played a major role on the main end title sequence - two-and-a-half minutes of animation - of the record- breaking blockbuster Black Panther movie. He has also collaborated on projects for Apple Technology Company, Imaginary Forces, including HBO, Starz, MTV, Disney, and NFL.

Last Friday he was the feature speaker at an Animation Day programme hosted by Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT) Limited at the Cove Eco-Industrial and Business Park, which was attended by scores of students from schools in Tobago.

He applauded the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) attempts to establish an animation studio through the E-IDCOT.

"It gives people an avenue to come to learn and express their creativity because I feel like there are a lot of people who are interested but may not know where to start or where to go. The fact that we will soon have this initiative where people can come with their curiosity, get some answers or even get a feel of the software is the beginning of fruitful industry in Tobago," he said. "

Solomon, a graduate of Bishop High School, left his home village of Hope at age 20 to pursue his dreams in Motion Media Design at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Now based in New York, he is in Tobago to spearhead the development of an Animation Studio.

Last Friday, he said, “The first step is imparting the knowledge and getting people, especially the young people involved. It will take time, it's not something that can be learnt overnight but if we start with children from 11 years old, after a couple of years, they will be amazing.”

“We will definitely be starting something big in Tobago and we hope to continue this."

Solomon, who noted that he will be conducting master classes around Tobago and collaborating with Animae Caribe, the animation festival in the Caribbean, said he feels a sense of accomplishment in giving back to his home island.

“It feels good when you are able to explain this new world of animation to young people and see their eyes light up, creating an excitement and curiosity within them and then they become excited to show me what they have done.

“I know that is exactly what I used to do when I was young, and it makes me think if they can do this now, imagine what they can do in the coming years. "

"I want them to stick on their dream path because I remember I was deterred from doing arts because I started to think I won't go anywhere with it. I then picked it back up because I thought it was cool and I fell in love with it."

Solomon encouraged young artist to use their time to improve their skills and abilities.

“Use your free time to research how you can get better and there are also ways of getting involved and finding people who are advance in what you are aspiring to do, so you can learn and grow from their knowledge," he advised.

"Keep working at your craft but essentially start with learning the fundamentals of designs and keep working at it as much as possible,” he added.