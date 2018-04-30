PTA head: We are not playing politics

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath rallies parents and students of Princes Town Presbyterian Primary School No 1 in a protest about the conditions of the school and a shift system for classes, outside Parliament on Friday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

SEETA PERSAD

FOLLOWING protest action outside Parliament on Friday, members of the Princes Town Presbyterian primary school’s PTA are left in a bit of doubt regarding the rebuilding of their school. PTA president Nola Ramjohn Karim told Newsday it was unfortunate their attempt to plead with the Minister of Education, to build the much needed Princes Town Presbyterian No 1 school, has become politicised.

“The parents of this school have no reason to jump on any political bandwagon since the MP for the area Barry Padarath, Dr Lovell Francis who is the Minister in the Ministry of Education and indeed the Minister of Education himself, Mr Anthony Garcia have all been trying to get this school built.

The only reason parents brought their children to the Parliament last Friday was to remind Garcia of the promise he made,” Karim said.

She said it was Garcia who indicated that as soon as the Presbyterian Board of Education gave permission to demolish the old school, a prefabricated structure will be built. “This was done for New Grant AC Primary School,” Karim said, noting that in all fairness to the Princes Town Presbyterian School, this was granted in writing in October 2016. The school was demolished in August 2017.

Yesterday, an upset Karim said it was unfortunate that others would seek to distort the facts for their own political agenda.

“It seems there are people out there who would seek to do anything to prevent this school from being built,” she said.