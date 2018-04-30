Policewoman, retiree testify against Vicky

CHARGED: Vicky Boodram

A POLICEWOMAN and a civilian testified last during the preliminary inquiry into the million-dollar cruise ship fraud charges against former travel agent Vicky Boodram, her ex-husband and their company.

First to testify in the First Court before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine was Joyce Mann of Marabella, a retired wards maid at Augustus Long Hospital at Pointe-a-Pierre.

The state contends that Mann paid $12,800 to Boodram, businessman Ravi Arjoonsingh and their now-defunct Boodram Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruises Ltd, for cruise-ship packages which never materialised. It further contends that Boodram and Arjoonsingh failed to refund Mann although the cruise was cancelled.

The 107 charges against the accused duo and their company are that between May 2010 and January 2011, with intent to defraud, they procured and caused to be paid, delivered or transferred to themselves and their company sums of money by a Wells Fargo standard letter of credit. The money totalled $1,331,900.

Sgt Anil Seecharan and Cpl Vinelle Bassarath laid the charges. Documents were tendered and defence attorneys Jagdeo Singh and Richard Isaac reserved cross-examinations.

Sgt Francisca Rawlins of the Organised Crime, Narcotics and Firearms Unit was the second witness to give evidence. She testified for less than 15 minutes. Attorney Elaine Greene is prosecuting.

Before adjourning the case to May 14, the magistrate expressed disappointment that only two witnesses had testified that day. Bassarath told her that five witnesses were present. However, he received instructions not to have three of them take the box owing to their ages. Instead, the prosecution will use the sworn statements of the three. The inquiry started earlier this month and so far, nine people have testified.