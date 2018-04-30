Police find 100 rounds of ammo in Arouca

AMMO HAUL: One hundred rounds of 9mm ammunition discovered by officers of the Northern Division Task Force on Sunday.

An anti-crime exercise in the Arouca district on Sunday resulted in the discovery of 100 rounds of ammunition.

In a police release on Monday it was reported that officers of the Northern Division Task Force Area Central conducted the exercise between 10pm and 2am under the supervision of Snr Supt (Ag) Michael Daniel and led by Sgt Ishmael Pitt.

The officers, acting on information, proceeded to an abandoned wooden structure at Windy Hill, Arouca, around 1am where they conducted a search. Officers discovered two crates wrapped in plastic, filled with 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition. No one was arrested in connection with the find.

In a separate anti-crime exercise on Saturday a revolved was discovered by officers of the Central Division Task Force. According to a release the exercise was conducted in the Enterprise district between 1pm and 5:30pm and was coordinated by Snr Supt (Ag) Inraj Balram. The officers, acting on information, proceeded to School Lane, Enterprise, where they found a backpack hanging on a fence. A search of the bag resulted in officers finding the firearm. No arrest was made in connection with the find.