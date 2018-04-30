PM’s Best Village prelims begin

GEARED towards enhancing the talents and skills of the young people, in particular, the preliminaries of the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition (2018) began at Princes Town West Secondary School last week.

Spectators and participants got a taste of the various types of talents such as drama, song, music and dance.

Apart from the competition, which is a project of the Community Development, Culture and the Arts Ministry, there was also a community festival at the school.

The competition began shortly after 9 am.

Simultaneously, people displayed craft items as well as produce in a mini-like flea market.

According to Best Village Officer II Gideon Gangaram, this year’s competition is very stiff and there are many participating groups.