Pastor Father: "I did what I could"

THE FATHER of one of the two men who were shot and killed on Friday while trying to rob a tyre shop in Petit Valley, told reporters today he did everything he could for his son, but the 24-year-old man could not say no to a friend.

Dr Cornelius Valdez, a Pastor at a church in Maloney, identified his son, Atiba Valdez while at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James today. He spoke to reporters while he awaited the results of an autopsy on his son's body.

"He was a quiet and cool person, but he could never say no to his friends," said the pastor "He would give his last to his friend"