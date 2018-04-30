Mother, baby homeless after fire

ANGELIAN Ramadhin will be one on Wednesday. But while most mothers would be planning a party, Deomatie Baal is hoping to find a roof to put over Angelian’s head after their Penal home burnt flat on April 9. Late last week, a desperate Baal contacted Non-Governmental Organisation, the Hope For Life Foundation.

During a site visit on Saturday, HLFL founder Zahir Ali pledged to assist Baal, a single mother, in rebuilding her home. Baal’s home with be the 20th home HLFL has built for needy families in the three years they have been operating. Baal, 24 and Angelian were not at their Wilson Road Penal home when the fire broke out and they lost all their possessions.

Speaking to the Newsday yesterday, Baal said she and her daughter are staying with a family from her church as they have nowhere else to go. Ali said the foundation is hoping that generous donors will donate the material needed to rebuild the home.

“She already has a good foundation, so we need to get blocks, sand, cement and gravel, we are hoping to get this construction started as soon as possible because this mother and daughter really need to be in their own home again,” Ali said.

If you would like to assist the HLFL in this project, please contact Ali at 756-9846.