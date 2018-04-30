Lucy Torres honoured

Lucy Torres honoured for Mulato Grass project: (Left to right) Local Economic Development Officer Stacy Ramroop, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) chairman Martin Terry Rondon, Lucy Torres, Agricultural Officer Arnold Dyettt and Alderman Daneille Marshall Piper. PHOTO COURTESY SGRC.

AFTER nearly half a century in the dairy business, Lucy Torres has been honoured by the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) for her contributions to the sector. Torres owns farm #15 in the Turure Dairy Farm State Land Project – initiated in 1971 by Nestlé TT and the Agriculture Ministry.

The project aims to provide sustainable opportunities for dairy farmers in east Trinidad. Occupying 19 acres, with a herd of 50 cows, Torres’ farm supplies approximately 75 kilograms of milk daily to Nestlé TT. The corporation presented Torres with a plaque last Thursday during its Monthly Statutory Meeting in Council’s Chamber, SGRC head office, Ramdass Street, Sangre Grande.

SGRC Local Economic Development Officer, Stacy Ramroop told Newsday, “Ms Torres was singled out because not only is farm #15 considered a model dairy farm, in 2017 it won an award for best quality milk.” Torres has been in the dairy business for the past 47 years and has seen it all.

Explaining how Torres came to their attention, Ramroop said, “The corporation launched a monthly tourism newsletter this past March – part of our local economic development initiative to stimulate the economy in and around Sangre Grande. Agriculture, entrepreneurship and eco-tourism are the newsletter’s main focus.

“When the May issue came before the council for review before publication, Chairman (Martin Terry) Rondon was so impressed by Ms Torres’ accomplishments, he decided to honour her during our monthly statutory meeting. Dairy farming is a huge component of agri-tourism here, with quite a few people taking tours of farm #15 to see how they’re able to produce top quality milk with limited resources. Plus many veterinary students from UWI (The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus) do their practical work at the farm.”

Ramroop also reminded that 96 per cent of the milk consumed each year in TT is imported, with Torres’ farm contributing to the remaining four per cent which is produced locally.