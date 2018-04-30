Jearlean, Ramdeen intervene Vendors resist mayor’s relocation order

I’LL FIGHT FOR YOU: UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John addresses vendors on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

ANGRY Charlotte Street vendors have called in UNC deputy politial leader Jearlean John and attorney and UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen to agitate for their cause and stop Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez from relocating them to a piece of land on George and Nelson streets.

John and Ramdeen met with vendors yesterday where it was agreed that the battle will be waged both in and out of the courts. Ramdeen yesterday reminded the vendors that they are not breaking any laws by selling their wares on Charlotte Street contrary to claims saying otherwise by government ministers.

Ramdeen and John stood on the tray of a panel van at a car park on Charlotte Street and spoke to the vendors who gathered for the meeting which was called at about 3.30 pm yesterday.

“When Patrick Manning was prime minister, for the first time in history, an administration had taken the initiative of actually putting together some kind of formal arrangement on the position of Charlotte street vendors.

“It turned into a Cabinet minute and there was an actual position that gave the Charlotte street vendors protection to ply their trade. The then administration saw the need to ensure people who could not rent a place in Port of Spain, could still find a livelihood and look after their families,” Ramdeen said. There are 121 registered vendors on Charlotte street and they are plying their trade legally pursuant to a Cabinet minute by a government that was in power in 2008. “I don’t know how you could be part of a Cabinet that allows people to pay a fee and come ten years later to say it is illegal. Why, in 2015,when they needed your vote they didn’t say that vending is illegal? I want to make the commitment today that no vendor will be removed from Charlotte Street!” Ramdeen declared.

He told the vendors that he has started a petition which requires the signatures of all vendors opposed to the move and added that he will be presenting the mayor with a letter today. “They cannot take people for granted. The last mayor was removed after making one bad statement. This mayor could be removed because of his decisions as well. Any mayor who disrespects the people who put him in power, should be removed.”

Junior Lewis, head of the vendors association told Newsday that the area Mayor Martinez intends to move them to is unsuitable for vending. “The place smells like a sewer. Then you go there you see human faeces, derelicts sleeping on the ground, and all kinds of things. About six months ago they pulled a body out of there. He had been stabbed to death.

The whole of George Street would need to upgrade if we are to be moved there,” Lewis said.