ICT future in good hands

THE first leg of the Telecommunications Authority’s (TATT) forum on Girls in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), saw over 60 girls from secondary schools in and around San Juan and Laventille attending an interactive symposium on information technology at the authority’s Eighth Avenue, Barataria headquarters.

TATT CEO Sherry McMillan expressed optimism that the programme would motivate the students to rise to the challenge and pursue their dreams in computer technology. She said TATT has been a long-time advocate of scholarship programmes for girls and has encouraged the inclusion of ICT in school curriculums, to train and inspire the next generation of technology pioneers.

She said students were invited to ask questions and participate in games, exercises and exhibitions, during the symposium last week. These added features, she said, distinguished the forum from conventional school field trips, making it not only more appealing but also educational.

“This is an international initiative to not only celebrate women in ICT but also promote the relevance of young women in this field. Almost six out of every 1,000 girls who graduated from universities would end up with a career in IT, so we have gone the way in promoting a way to help guide girls into that.

“Four of TATT’s executives, out of six, are female, so I think as an organisation we well represent girls in ICT and we work towards the development of young women in TT.”

McMillan said she was impressed with the response of students to the programme, which comes on the heel of similar projects by TSTT.

Vice president of corporate communications in TSTT Marsha Caballero greeted the students and urged them to make the most of their opportunities. She added that as social media and information technology continues to assume a greater role in daily life, there are new opportunities waiting to be explored. She encouraged the girls to find and develop new niches in an increasingly popular industry.