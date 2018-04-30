Fixin’ TT: Remove AG Al-Rawi

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

SOCIAL pressure group Fixin’ TT is calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to remove his Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi from the Cabinet pending the outcome of a police investigation into Al-Rawi’s underaged children holding high-powered assault rifles at a military base.

The clear implication based on excerpts from a TT Defense Force report, the group said in a media release, is that there may be untruths on how Al-Rawi, members of his family and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, came to be at Camp Cumuto on Saturday October 31, 2015.

This coupled with the fact that then Chief of Defence Staff Rodney Smart signed off on an inaccurate account of events, is untenable and reeks of an attempted ‘cover-up’, the group claimed. The integrity of the Defence Force, the Special Branch and the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) have been compromised by these actions, Fixin’ TT said.

This was made even worse, the release continued, when in the absence of any investigation, Rowley with the AG sitting next to him in Parliament, accused army personnel of taking and leaking photographs of the AG’s children posing with the high-powered weapons.

Fixin’ TT said that Al-Rawi, just like People’s Partnership attorney general Anand Ramlogan, demonstrates he is unfit to hold the position of AG as he seemingly does not understand the remit of that office. Al-Rawi’s robust, though ill-advised defence of ministers Marlene McDonald, Camille Robinson-Regis and more recently, Edmund Dillon, are clear examples of this.

Removing AG Al-Rawi pending the outcome of the police probe would be the right and honourable thing to do, the Fixin’ TT release said, but it reminded the public however, that Rowley, armed with the knowledge that she remains the subject of an investigation, recently returned McDonald to his Cabinet.