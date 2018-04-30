First report by Equal Opportunity Tribunal

JADA LOUTOO

THE case of a woman fired for wearing a hijab to work, who was then awarded $100,000 in compensation, is highlighted in the First Report by the Equal Opportunity Tribunal.

To honour the work of the tribunal’s former chairman Rajmanlal Joseph, who left office last year, lay assessors Leela Ramdeen and Harridath Maharaj documented all his rulings.

“These judgments can be regarded as milestone judgments in discrimination in TT and the Caribbean,” they said.

“One such judgment would be in the case of Giselle Glaude vs Quality Security Bodyguard Services where Ms Glaude was fired for wearing a hijab to work. Ms Glaude was awarded $.1 million for discrimination based on religious practices.

The report can be accessed at the High Court Library, they said. Under the Equal Opportunity Act, the tribunal is the court designated to hear and determine complaints of discrimination by companies and or people (including sexual and racial discrimination) over employment, education, the provision of goods and services and the provision of accommodation.

The tribunal may also adjudicate on complaints of offensive language used towards someone because of his/her gender, race, ethnicity, origin or religion. It has the power to award damages and/or to make orders to restrict the continuation of the wrongful acts.

In April President Paula-Mae Weekes appointed a new judge/chairman to the tribunal, Donna Prowell-Raphael. The tribunal resumes sittings in June.