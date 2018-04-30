Diving scope for Angelin project

McDermott International (McDermott) says it will self-perform diving services for bpTT’s Angelin project during a “planned month-long campaign.”

The leading energy services company, headquartered in Houston, Texas is currently completing construction of bpTT’s Angelin platform, ahead of schedule, at its Altamira yard in Mexico.

“Final mechanical completion of the deck, along with onshore commissioning, is on schedule to be completed early in Q2, 2018 at the Altamira yard,” McDermott announced on April 24.

Regarding its upcoming diving scope works, McDermott last Friday said it will self-perform “air and saturation diving on two key projects” – bpTT’s Angelin and the SAPREF Refinery in South Africa – which builds off of its vertically integrated project execution model.

The Angelin-related diving services will be done “to support the pipeline installation and pre-commissioning activities for the fast-track” of that project.

McDermott has an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract with bpTT for the Angelin gas field. The company said its global diving team will support the pipeline installation and pre-commissioning work for Angelin – located 25 miles or 40 kilometres off Trinidad’s east coast – using a combination of its own staff and “local Trinidadian divers”.

“The divers will work off the Diving Support Vessel (DSV) Da Vinci, contracted by McDermott on bare boat charter from Boskalis...The dive team will use the DSV with support from local Trinidadians for the planned month-long campaign. McDermott’s DLV 2000 will install the platform and pipeline, which is due to arrive in Trinidad in the third quarter of this year and expected to be installed in the fourth quarter.”

McDermott also said its diving operations includes free flooding the pipeline, barrier testing, metrology and 26-inch (66 centimetres) spool tie-in at the new platform and at the Serette facility as well as pre-commissioning support for pigging, hydrotesting and de-watering of the pipeline and free span rectification.