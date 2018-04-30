Dennisha Lewis is Pt Fortin Queen

NEWLY CROWNED: Dennisha Lewis who was crowned the 2018 Pt Fortin Borough Beauty Pageant queen.

SEETA PERSAD

ON A NIGHT of glitz and glamour at the Egypt Village Government Primary school, Dennisha Lewis emerged from a pool of ten beautiful women to be crowned the Miss Point Fortin Borough Queen last Friday.

In addition to the crown, Lewis also won the top prize of $10,000.

Lewis, 24, of Harriman Park was the crowd favourite as she dazzled in an exquisite blue and white gown named. Placing second was Joneasha Joseph, 20, while Celine Bonaparte, 18, placed a creditable third.

In the talent competition, Lewis played the striker remix by Machel Montano to gain top points. An elated Lewis jumped for joy on hearing the results.

“I was in shock simply because I thought all the contestants deserved to win,” Lewis later told Newsday. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Miss Point Fortin Borough.

“I believe in setting goals and working hard to achieve them,” Lewis said. She is employed as a clerk in the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Maritime Services Department.

Lewis told Newsday she has a love for accounting and plans to pursue a career in that field. She has been a tenor pan player for the past nine and as she puts it, “I enjoy entertaining people, putting a smile on their lips.”

When asked what she likes about the southern borough Dennisha said, “What I like most about my borough is the warmth of the people and their togetherness. It may seem a bit clichéd, but Point Fortin in my opinion has some of the warmest people in Trinidad and Tobago.” She also admires the cultural diversity and the talent of the borough’s people.

Chief coordinator of the pageant Denzil James later declared the show a success saying, “This pageant has grown tremendously through the years.”