Culture, sports and energy share a symbiotic relationship in Point Fortin

Jereem Richards poses with his gold medal a day after the men’s 200m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, on April 13.

Point Fortin was built by oil. But while the economy still revolves around energy, it is Point's cultural and sporting icons who continue to secure the borough’s place and attraction on the world stage.

Names like Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medalist Jereem Richards and Point Fortin born and bred Austin Lyons, known in the entertainment circuit as Super or Super Blue, his daughter Fay Ann Lyon-Alvarez, Neil "Iwer" George, Weston "Cro Cro" Rawlins, and the late Kelvin “Duke” Pope pop up immediately.

Long before Richards, though, this borough had established itself as a leading sporting community, producing top class players in every discipline - basketball, football, netball, track and field. Names like Victor ‘Voot’ O’Garro is still revered in the basketball sphere, along with that of one of the country’s finest quarter-milers, Olympian Alvin ‘Flash’ Daniel.

The game which distinguished Point Fortin’s sporting excellence, however, was the game of football, which has placed the trail blazers such as Warren Archibald, Steve David, Leroy De Leon, Doyle Griffith and Delbert Charleau, in the sporting hall of fame.

But culture, sports and energy have always shared a symbiotic relationship in Point Fortin, starting from the early days when the United British Oilfield (UBOT) adopted sports as part of its community relations, a relationship which transcended successor companies such Shell Trinidad and later, Trintoc, Petrotrin/Trinmar, and now, Atlantic LNG.

“Point Fortin was energy and it still is. While today Atlantic is our main partner, State-owned Petrotrin will always have its space in Point Fortin. However, our flagbearers continue to be our sporting and cultural icons,” Mayor Abdon Mason said.

Still rejoicing from the athletic success of Richards and Road March victory of Super and Iwer, Mason noted, when the rest of the country were rooting for either Soca Kingdom or Savannah to own the Road March title, Point Fortin people were celebrating the two entertainers who continue to fly their flag. And although Cro Cro did not make it to the Calypso Monarch finals, he was the people’s choice and we are proud of that.

“God has blessed us with an athlete like Jereem, who can make his mark on an international stage while boasting that he came from a small village right here in Point Fortin. Jereem continues to infuse a new level of energy in our sporting enthusiasts who wants to emulate him, especially our primary and secondary students, who have been given new confidence that they can achieve any goals, once they are committed.”

As Point Fortin celebrates its 38th anniversary since achieving Borough status in 1980, amid financial difficulties, the energy companies and corporate sponsors have come to the fore to assist as they understand the importance of the activities to this southern community.

“Atlantic has come forward to assist with the Pan-on-the-Move, which is our signature event, and other aspects of the calendar of events. So to, has Petrotrin.”

The celebration which was initially conceptualised as a platform for residents to take advantage of the opportunities for economic development, has become the second largest festival outside of national Carnival.

It all began with a melting pot of TT culture presented over a one-week period, which attracted mainly nationals. But over the past 38 years the growth and development has resulted in an increase in the series of sporting, cultural and educational events to be packaged over a two-week period. The festival usually ends in a street festival on the last Saturday of the event, attracting over 30,000 foreign visitors annually.

Speaking about the value of the celebration, Mason said it is still very important and relevant. “It is one of the events which draws home the diaspora and allows them the opportunity to reunite with loved ones. They also bring with them foreign exchange which is always in high demand. In terms of dollars and cents, the festival was created as an avenue for the burgesses to earn an income for themselves through the sale of arts, craft, food, bed and breakfast, at a time when money was scarce.”

He said while the burgesses has drifted away from this concept and are more focused on the celebratory element, people from outside of Point Fortin have capitalised on the initiative. "It is not uncommon to see an influx of people from Port of Spain, Diego Martin, Sangre Grande, Toco and elsewhere coming here to seek economic gains over the two-week period.

“Borough Day celebrations continue to be a significant item on our calendar. We continue to incorporate all aspects of our sports and culture and spread it out, so all of our electoral districts get their fair share,” he said.

“We anticipate over the next 12 months, the much-anticipated Point Fortin Hospital would be completed. We anticipate the completion of the Mahaica Oval project and some consideration to the development of the borough.

“We will continue, from the Corporation level, to interact with the schools and our young people to present a platform and examples of excellence for the young people to emulate. We want to be the agents of change," Mason said.