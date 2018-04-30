BPTT and All Mayaro Sports Foundation inspire primary school athletes

Winners of the Victor and Victrix Ludorum titles in various age categories of the Mayaro Primary School Zonal Athletic Games proudly show off their medals as Bartholomew Lynch (left), Chairman, AMSF, and Matthew Pierre (right), Community Liaison Officer, BPTT, celebrate with them.

SCORES of primary school athletes from across the south-eastern community of Mayaro were rewarded for their efforts in the 2018 Mayaro Primary School Zonal Athletic Games during a prize-giving ceremony hosted at the BPTT Mayaro Resource Centre recently.

Sponsored by energy company BP TT, the event was organised by the All-Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF), a community-based non-governmental organisation that has been charged by BPTT with the administration and organisation of sporting development in Mayaro and environs.

In a media release, BPTT’s Corporate Responsibility Manager, Ronda Francis said, “BPTT is committed to the nurturing and upliftment of people, and a critical area of focus for us has always been the development of young people. This initiative seeks to reward the efforts of student athletes who compete to represent their schools, and eventually their community, at the national level. We believe that as long as they go out there and compete, they are winners and their positive efforts need to be recognised. By encouraging young people and lifting their self-esteem, we are nurturing future all-rounded and empowered citizens who will take our nation forward.”

The award ceremony featured students, teachers and principals from the five primary schools which competed in the track and field events of the zonal games: Guayaguayare RC, Mafeking Government, Mayaro Government, Ortoire RC and St Thomas (Mayaro) RC. The loud applause as the students supported each other was testament to the optimism and encouragement that the event invoked.

For under-11 Victrix Ludorum, Victoria Nedd of Guayaguayare RC, the moment was unforgettable, “I feel proud to be a winner and I am even more encouraged to work hard and achieve my dream of being an athlete. It felt great to win medals and trophies, but what was really special was the support that all the athletes gave each other. At the end of the day we are all competing to make Mayaro proud and we need to encourage one another.”

AMSF’s chairman, Bartholomew “Bunny” Lynch, pointed out, “We are involved in various sporting events across the community including basketball, cricket, football and netball competitions. However, there is nothing that can compare to investing in the development of young people. We show them that there is always room to improve and there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

Lynch added that MYSF also lends individual support to promising Mayaro-based sporting talent, citing the examples of young female footballer Kadaysha Hughes; national cricket hopeful Peterson Francois; aspiring sporting coach Jerome Quammina; and national handball team captain, Tiffany Anthony.

Member of the Mayaro Zonal Games Organising Committee and principal of Guayaguayare RC School, Burt Wiseman, commended the move by BPTT and the AMSF to recognise and reward the students at various stages of the games in order to keep the momentum going toward victory at the national level.