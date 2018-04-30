8 held for prostitution

EIGHT women, ages 23-30 were arrested between Saturday night and early yesterday for loitering and soliciting for the purpose of prostitution.

According to reports officers led by Acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad, head of Port of Spain CID and including ASP Anderson Parriman, Sgt Anthony Williams and others, mounted the exercise which started at 10 am and ended at 3 am.

During the exercise officers observed the women attempting to solicit customers along Murray Street Woodbrook.

They were taken into custody, charged with the offence of soliciting for prostitution and will all appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today.

In unrelated news, a 16-year-old boy caught having sex with a six-year-old relative at their home in West Trinidad, two Saturdays ago, has told Child Protection Unit police that he is sorry for the act and was only experimenting.

The teen also begged forgiveness from his family. Officers have recorded a statement from the teen and investigations are ongoing. The girl and her mother went to the police after the woman caught the teen on top of her daughter. The girl was medically examined and a report submitted to investigators.