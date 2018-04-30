780 saved from going blind SFGH head says

SEETA PERSAD

DIRECTOR of Health at San Fernando General Hospital Dr Albert Persaud says people with diabetes are at greater risk of losing their eyesight.

Speaking at the annual Public Board Meeting of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) at City Hall in San Fernando last week, Persaud gave an overview of diabetes treatment done within the period 2016/2017.

“Ten thousand persons were screened in our retinopathy programme and we were able to save 780 persons from going blind,” Persaud said.

He said the South West Regional Health Authority’s (SWRHA) cataract project is ongoing as doctors hope to reach a target of 1,800 surgeries by the last quarter of this year.

“From the beginning of March to April 20, we have completed 341 surgeries,” Persaud said. Heart disease, he added, is a major cause of death and the SWRHA has placed emphasis on cardiac services.

We are feverishly working on reducing the waiting time for this service,” he said, adding that there are plans for the implementation of a Cardiac Catherisation Laboratory at the southern general hospital and the start-up of cardiac stress testing at district health facilities.

When he said the SWRHA was able to dispense most medicines needed by patients, this was met with cries of disbelief by some in the audience.

“There isn’t enough Panadol at the dispensary at San Fernando General,” a man shouted. To this, Persaud replied, “There are many challenges to access drugs and get it to various health centres, but we have managed to fill prescriptions within a short waiting time.”

SWRHA chief executive officer Gail Miller Meade said the final report of the Pan-American Chronic Non-Communicable Disease survey, showed 60 per cent of all deaths in TT are caused by heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke and hypertension. Meade said the past year has been a very challenging one.

“We have been bombarded by the harsh economic climate, decreases in government expenditure, increase in the cost of consumables and foreign exchange shortages,” she said, adding that local, regional and global drivers and forces impact health services daily. The SWRHA, Meade said, is about to press the reset button on health in TT.

“The public will see a new approach, a new thrust, a new impetus regarding preventative and primary care in non-communicable diseases.

Meade outlined that as of September, the SWRHA had within its establishment, more than 8,000 employees with approximately 5,000 positions filled.

“Our inability to attract and retain the right staff in adequate quantities continues to affect our service level,” she said.

To mitigate this, she said the SWRHA continues to partner with relevant educational institutions to ensure people with the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities are available as and when needed.

Staff at San Fernando General have been experiencing numerous infrastructural incidents.

“This is what happens when you occupy a building that is more than 60 years old,” she said.