$337,483.29 for seven men

The state has paid out an additional $337,483.29 to seven men who were detained under the Anti-Gang legislation during the failed 2011 state of emergency (SoE).

It was agreed that the seven will receive compensation for false imprisonment on the condition that they withdraw their malicious prosecution case against the state.

They did so and the orders of consent were signed off by Justice Frank Seepersad in the Port of Spain High Court today.

Of the seven, Quincy Noel will receive as final payment $81,056.25; Jules Bruce will receive $41.054.69; Edwin Trotman $63,734.38; Winston Wilson $67,447.91; Kevon James $43,742.15 and Olafemi Nurse $67,447.91.

Seepersad commended the state and the men, who were represented by attorney Ronald Simon, for arriving at a consensual position.

He, however, expressed hope that with the reintroduction of the Anti-Gang legislation, the required resources would be provided to the police for the operalisation of the legislation to be effected.