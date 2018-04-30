15 new buses for Tobago

Fifteen new buses are expected to arrive in Tobago this week, five out of them are said to be CNG-powered and two are expected to be allocated for physically disabled persons.

Tedd Taylor, President of Tobago Transportation and Industry Workers Union, told Newsday Tobago he was pleased with the operations of the buses after he conducted test drives on the buses in Trinidad.

“All the buses have additional features, especially in the safety area where there are several upgrades. The units came with GPS systems that can tell you what is wrong with the bus through the display screen. The buses use push button starters, there are also hydraulics steps for older persons who cannot lift their feet to get into the buses,” he said.

“These are the types of buses we recommended for Tobago and I inspected and test drove them on (last) Wednesday. I am sure they are suitable for the terrain in Tobago…ur drivers and other road users need to be mindful and treat the buses with care because we waited a long time and endured a lot to get these buses,” he added.

In February 2017. Minister of Works and Transportation Rohan Sinanan had accused employees of sabotaging operations at the Public Transportation Service Corporation (PTSC) in Tobago, after water was reportedly found in the diesel tank on the PTSC compound, and which causedseveral buses to malfunction.

Taylor told Newsday Tobago last week Thursday that the tank was in an atrocious condition.

“At that time the minister had no idea of what we were talking about and it all is a result of a lack of conducting necessary maintenance. When they started cleaning that tank, the things that came out was unbelievable. We got a contractor to clean and paint over the tank and now we are waiting on approval from the Ministry of Energy before we can fill it.

“Also there is work being done at Cove to facilitate the CNG buses and there is also a mobile station at Cove industry plant.”

Taylor said he was concerned that the resources to maintain the new buses were not available in Tobago.

“I went through a lot to get these buses for Tobago and I am very concerned about the maintenance part of it. The corporation (PTSC) has not done its part for arranging an open house training programme for the engineering staff in Tobago. I am still behind them (PTSC) on that because theses buses are destined to arrive in Tobago and the engineering staff has not received any training programme pertaining to maintainance.

This programme was scheduled to begin since January and I am pleading with the (PTSC) management not to give Tobago engineers any fly-by- night training to cause these new buses to end up like the dysfunctional ones we have here.”

Last year, two 24-seater maxi-taxis were sent to Tobago to help with public transportation needs. Currently, eight functional buses serves the island.

Taylor said old buses will be sent to Trinidad and some will remain in Tobago for repairs when the new buses arrive this week. He said Tobago should expect another fleet of 10 buses by the end of 2018.