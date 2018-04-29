TT whip Grenada 8-1

Aaliyah Prince,right, scores a hattrick during the CFU Women’s Challenger Series 2018 between TT and Greneda, on Friday.

Sherdon Pierre

AALIYAH Prince scored a second half hat trick to give the TT women’s football team a whipping 8-1 victory against Grenada, on Friday night, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

The both teams started sluggishly until the 10th minute when Karyn Forbes tried a long range effort that came off the crossbar. Two minutes later, Forbes opened the scoring for the host team from a corner kick.

Grenada equalised in the 16th minute as Krystal Julien slapped home a loose ball after TT defender Jenelle Cunningham and goalkeeper Nicolette Craig had a miscommunication at the back.

Natasha St. Louis replaced the injured Mariah Shade in the 26th minute and almost scored immediately after coming on but her shot went wide of the mark. TT squandered a handful of opportunities to retake the lead before halftime but were denied by the post and lousy finishing.

As the second half began, TT`s young star Shanelle Arjoon delivered a delightful cross to Natasha St. Louis who scored an open header to give her team the 2-1 lead. Versatile player Liana Hinds switched from right back to right wing at halftime and scored a beautiful goal in the 51st minute that was assisted by Prince.

Seventeen-year-old Prince took over the show by scoring a hat trick in quick succession (65th, 78th, 83rd).

Despite her inexperience at this level, she demonstrated great movement off the ball and awareness for space in the attacking end of the field which resulted in her being so effective in front of goal.

St Louis and Forbes scored their second goal of the match in the 68th and 90th minute respectively.

In the earlier match, Suriname and Guyana played to an exciting 2-2 draw. The Surinamese goalscorers were Saffira Hoogdorp (45th) and Orthea Riley (65th) while Guyana had goals from Tiandi Smith (21st) and Brittany Persaud (56th).

SQUADS: TT: Nicolette Craig (GK), Liana Hinds, Ayana Russell, Jenelle Cunningham, Kedie Johnson, Patrice Superville, Karyn Forbes, Janine Francois, Aaliyah Prince, Shanelle Arjoon, Shenieka Paul, Tasha St Louis, (captain), Mariah Shade, Natasha St Louis.

Coach: Jamaal Shabazz

Grenada: Connie John (GK), Carena Noel,Keldona Jeffrey, Treasher Valcin, Judy McIntosh (captain),Shanthan Charles, Nikita Paul, Shaniah Johnson, Merrisa Charles, Roneisha Frank,Sheranda Charles,Kristal Julien,Monique George,Amber Dominique.

Coach: David Andrew Munro

Today’s match-ups will see Grenada facing Suriname at 3pm then TT vs Guyana at 5.30pm at the same venue.