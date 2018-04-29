Tobago doctor dies in India

Dr Kevin King

A young Tobago doctor has died in India after suffering cardiac arrest hours before he was due to undergo a liver transplant paid for by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Dr Kevin King, 39, passed away at 2.47 am yesterday at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, India. He flown from Tobago to India via air ambulance on April 8 for the life-saving operation. THA covered the cost of the transplant, and contributions to medical expenses were made by King’s colleagues at Scarborough General Hospital and generous Tobagonians.

His condition grew worse after suffering a cardiac arrest hours before the surgery on Thursday, and he was subsequently placed on a ventilator until his death yesterday.

Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) chief executive officer Ingrid Melville and THA Secretary for the Division of Health Wellness and Family Development Dr Agatha Carrington both praised King for his efforts to improve Tobago’s health system and said everyone prayed for his recovery.

“It is really a sad day and a tragic loss because Dr King was a person who brought a lot of hope and even in his transfer for medical treatment everyone was hopeful for a positive outcome,” Melville said yesterday. She said the TRHA will provide support to King’s grieving colleagues.

“It is a loss but at the same time he brought so many forces together in Tobago and I wish that his momentum and legacy could be maintained for the development of the future of Tobago.”

Carrington also described King’s passing as a great loss to Tobago’s medical fraternity and said the THA will support his family.

“He has been one working diligently to improve the health care in Tobago. All his colleagues will miss him, we are certainly mourning his loss. We at the division are still committed to supporting the family; we were able to support his transfer to the hospital for the liver transplant however the circumstances changed.”

“While we are saddened we are grateful to have had the calibre of Dr King on our staff because he did do very good work...and has impacted many lives in his lifetime.”

Last Tuesday, many gathered at the Scarborough hospital, for an evening of prayer for King’s recovery. News of his death was announced on social media.

“Even in his last days, Kevin reminded us of the great things that we can all accomplish when we work together. Thank you, thank all of you. May his soul rest in peace and rise again in glory,” the post stated.

The THA is currently working on returning King’s body to Tobago.