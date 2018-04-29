This is Charli

Charlene may be passionate and driven, a woman of many talents – singing, songwriting, acting. But on stage and in front of the camera, Charlene transforms to Charli, a more captivating creature.

“Charli is the quintessential of sensuality and charisma,” says Griffith of her alter ego. “Off stage, it’s simply me with no makeup being quiet, perhaps in the kitchen cooking or just having quality time with my family.”

Griffith has been a performer from back in 1980s. Then she was part of the sister duo 2Ntrigue, with a slew of music and scintillating, sexy videos. Kryptonite and Tell Meh, for example, showed off the attractiveness of the singers but they also added some hot chocolate flavour with the young gentlemen who were also included the videos.

Their music at the time was called Island Pop Music (Caribbean music – soca, reggae, calypso – fused with pop, R&B). It was the rave back then as they demonstrated that other genres could be created and still maintain a Trini/Caribbean identity.

“I’ve often said I am an artiste who loves M.U.S.I.C - Making Universal Sound Integrate Completely. Because I embrace all types of music. I believe it’s not just genre that makes us stand out as Trinidadians. We have soca, and people outside know that is our thing. But we have other talented musicians who do other styles. Nevertheless, there is this need to categorise. So, for ease of reference, my fusion of all the styles I appreciate is called Island Pop,” Griffith said.

Her love for Island Pop does not mean she cannot perform soca. She was a frontliner with the soca band Traffik Plus and was a Soca Monarch semifinalist. She also opened for Bajan star Rupee who is a signed artiste with Atlantic Records, as well as Akon, the American/Senegalese award winning singer, songwriter and producer. Her portfolio also includes her contribution to a cultural project with the legendary South African musician Hugh Masekela. “Now that was a beautiful experience. Imagine being in close proximity of this legend,” she added.

Another of her proud moments was opening for Whitney Houston when she appeared at Tobago Jazz Festival. Although, there was discussion about Houston’s performance after the show, as far as Griffith was concerned she was that close to one of her idols.

“Any time I think of Whitney, I think of her ability to connect her emotions with her listeners. Then she had that ability to interpret without writing one word. That was mind blowing to me,” she said.

Another singer she enjoys is Donna Summer, who was known back in the day as the Queen of Disco for her hits such as McArthur Park, Let’s Dance and Bad Girls. But it was Donna Summer’s Love to Love You, which showed off her sensual side is what gave Charli’s persona strength.

“She was very sultry yet very charismatic and she was able to vocally portray this. Almost like she was melodically acting,” Griffith explained.

Then there is “Papa” Lord Nelson. The beloved calypsonian is known for Meh Lover, La La and Disco Daddy and his figure-hugging jumpsuits.

“I admire his boldness. His play on words and the concept of mixing of genre was very appealing to me,” she said.

On May 6, Charli gets to take the stage again with the first of her concert tours titled This Is Me. For the past year, she was not into her music but now, she felt the strength to return to the stage to let her passion shine.

“I have been through a lot in the last couple years while still doing my music. I realised how much I missed sharing my gift and how much I loved doing it. Then I thought to myself, why do I need to wait? Charlene will do it! Charli needs to be showcased! So, This Is Me is the start,” she said.

Among the songs she will perform is her composition Blind Faith. Although she does not want to go into detail about the trauma she faced, the song was her reminder that she can overcome challenges.

“Blind Faith, it is about triumph eventually. It was ironically my first recorded composition. But I never thought to release it. I fell asleep with the track which was sent to me and woke up in tears with this song. I remembered scrambling for paper to pen it,” she said.

Having to face her hurt, she has been able to find release. The lesson she learned is that Charlene can live in peace and Charli can sing freely.