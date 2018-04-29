Paula-Mae supports orchid farmers

Floral presentation: Bernard Beckles, owner of La Tropicale flower shop, presents President Paula-Mae Weekes with an arrangement named Birdnesting as acting president of the Horticultural Society Chanardai Ramkissoon looks on at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

As patron of the Horticultural Society of TT, President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday declared its annual two-day flower show open.

She said she was pleased to continue the patronage and very happy to be there at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval before she was presented with a white Phalaenopsis orchid.

With the theme of Gardening For Life, there were displays by the Bonsai Society, The Field Naturalists Club, Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Home Land Furnishings, and members displayed their prize-winning plants of all sorts.

Weekes visited all of the displays and a few of the stalls. She interacted with the participants and listened with interest as they told her about their displays and wares. She even paused to take pictures with a few individuals and purchased some plants from Baig’s Orchid Gardens and chutneys from Sumptuously Orgasmic. “One has to support,” she quipped.

She said she was very happy to visit as it was her first time at the flower show. “Oh it’s wonderful. I like the displays. The President’s House has a display here so I went to see, and I found the one from La Tropicale to be very creative.”

Acting president of the Horticultural Society, Chanardai Ramkissoon, said the show had always been a success but was happy to see an increase in vendor participation this year. She hoped the turn out would also improve this year as she was proud of the displays.

Zalayhar Hassanali, wife of former president the late Noor Hassanali, and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat were also in attendance.