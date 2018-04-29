New archery club opens in Point Fortin

Some of the participants who competed at the South Arrows Archery Club inaugural archery tournament at Clifton Hills Sports Club on April 22, in Point Fortin.

ARCHERY coach Sherwin Francis is trying to spread the sport by opening the South Arrows Archery Club in Point Fortin recently.

Despite several challenges in establishing the club, Francis felt there was a need to spread the growing sport of archery to the citizens of deep South.

Apart from training archers at his own club, Francis occasionally trains students from Naparima Boys’ College as well. Francis believes through the exposure at schools, along with more clubs and certified coaches, the national pool of archers to choose from will be larger, which ultimately increases the probability of seeing an archer representing TT at the 2024 Olympics. Francis said the club is just trying to play a small part in the wider scope of archery development in TT.

Amidst intermittent showers, the newest archery club held its inaugural tournament at Clifton Hill Sports Club in Point Fortin on April 22. Approximately 35 archers participated from various clubs, in front of a sizeable crowd of spectators and passers-by. Also present was the mayor of Point Fortin, Abdon Mason.

Archers ranged from seven to 60 years, in various categories, shooting both the recurve and compound bows.

Some of TT’s top archers, such as Jonathan Mosca, Rahul Mahabir, Shemariah Ali, Reanna Churaman and Brieanna Ali participated. Archers won monetary gift vouchers, trophies and medals. Francis, who is also the president of South Arrows Archery Club, is a United Kingdom-trained and World Archery-certified coach.