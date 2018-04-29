Jereem to be honoured at Point’s Civic Reception

Jereem Richards poses with his gold medal a day after the men’s 200m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, on April 13.

TRACK and field sprinter Jereem Richards is to be honoured by the Point Fortin Borough Corporation.

Richards made Point Fortin, and by extension TT, proud when he won the gold medal in the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason said Richards is among six celebrated sons and daughters of the soil, who will be honoured by the borough at its Civic Reception on May 1.

The Civic Reception is part of the calendar of events held annually to commemorate the anniversary of Point Fortin achieving borough status in 1980. This year the borough is celebrating its 38th anniversary with a series of sporting, cultural, religious and educational events over a two-week period to mark the occasion.

Richards, a resident of Fanny Village, Point Fortin, has been bringing international attention to the southern borough with his winning streak at track and field meets. The First Citizens Bank Sportsman of the Year 2017 and a nominee for the 2018 award, Richards will be sharing the spotlight with soca artiste Neil “Iwer George, ACP Patsy Joseph, former ACP Donald De Noon, Brent Lyons and Stephen Christopher.

“Our flagbearers continue to be our sporting and cultural icons. While we would take the opportunity at the function to report on the activities of the corporation over the last year, it is also an opportunity to pay tribute to those persons from Point Fortin, who continue to excel on the national stage and on the world stage, ” Mason told Sunday Newsday.

“Jereem continues to inspire our people, especially our sporting enthusiasts at the primary and secondary level who see themselves as being able to achieve any goal because of him.”