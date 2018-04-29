Boy, 14, missing since January

Since January, 14-year-old Sean Ramkissoon ran away from a home for boys and, up to last evening, his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Worried relatives are calling on members of the public to help find Ramkissoon, who is originally from South Oropouche. He is a form four student of the Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School.

On January 5, he ran away from the St Michael’s Home for Boys in Diego Martin and staff reported the matter to Four Roads police. Since his disappearance, relatives have been searching for him.

“We checked all over, but people do not know where Sean is. He does not know Port of Spain but because he is a bright child he would find his way around. Maybe he is surviving by begging people for money,” a relative said.

The family believes that despite the length of time he went missing, he is alive.

Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or WPC Hashley at 677-6951.