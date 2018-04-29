Barrackpore clinch Championship T20 title

BARRACKPORE UNITED Sports Club clinched the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Championship Division T20 title, on the final day of the TTCB T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba yesterday.

Barrackpore United registered a 40-run win in yesterday’s decider against Preysal.

Batting first, Barrackpore United amassed 173 runs for nine wickets with useful knocks from Ramesh Bridgelal (27), Adrian Cooper and Trevon James (23 apiece) and Silas Cooper (20).

Videsh Sookhai returned figures of three wickets for 26 runs while ex-Barbados and West Indies off-spinner Ryan Austin took 2/27 and Jerome Jones 2/35.

Preysal were only able to reach 133/6 in their response, with Darron Beekah getting 3/12 and Bridgelal 3/26 for Barrackpore.

Antonio Aziz top-scored with 47 for Preysal while Jones chipped in with 20.

Scores:

BARRACKPORE UNITED 173/9 (20 overs) – Ramesh Bridgelal 27, Adrian Cooper 23, Trevon James 23, Silas Cooper 20; Videsh Sookhai 3/26, Ryan Austin 2/27, Jerome Jones 2/35 vs PREYSAL 133/6 (20 overs) – Antonio Aziz 47, J Jones 20; Darron Beekah 3/12, R Bridgelal 3/26. Barrackpore won by 40 runs.