Analyst: Parliament voting for CoP along party lines

Deodat Dulalchan

POLITICAL analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath yesterday questioned the report of the special select committee (SSC) into the selection of a Commissioner of Police (CoP). The SSC report, initiated by Government midway through Parliament’s debate on the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) nomination of Deodath Dulalchan as CoP, claimed the selection process had the potential for bias, although a separate minority report by Opposition members Ganga Singh and Dr Roodal Moonilal supported the PSC’s work.

Yesterday, Ragoonath raised several concerns while talking to Sunday Newsday.

“The law, as I know it, says the PSC nominees are to be debated by Parliament but Parliament took a different approach to set up a SSC to investigate the nominations. I’m not sure of the legality of setting up a SSC.”

Asked what jumped out at him from the report, Ragoonath said, “That Parliament will be voting purely on party lines.”

He said Dulalchan’s nomination was supported by the United National Congress, but not by the People’s National Movement.

“If people vote on party lines that does not bode well for the country, where we can’t have any independent police commissioner but people will view him as emboldened by either one party or the other.”

“So that is the context in which we find ourselves now. How we go forward from there I’m not able to say now. But clearly both our political parties have to develop some degree of political maturity on how we go forward.”

Asked about the SSC’s objection to the PSC getting involved in interviewing the candidates beyond providing oversight to the company hired to do the recruitment, Ragoonath said the remit is open to interpretation by each PSC.

“They have the role to identify candidates. I think the PSC has the final say as to which.”

On the report’s complaint that candidates were not examined by a polygraph test, Ragoonath said, “The whole issue as to whether a polygraph test was required. Is that stated anywhere in the requirements for the PSC? I don’t think so.

I think what we find now is that the SSC report is simply finding reasons why the recommendations of the PSC should not be accepted.

Whether these are good reasons or not they are putting forward reasons which will create some degree of uncertainty and doubt in the minds of the population that there was something untoward in the system.”

Also he said he had seen nothing debarring the PSC to conduct the final stage of the interview process.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday said he had not yet digested the report so could not offer a comment on the way forward.