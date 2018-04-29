An island state of mind Spotlight on Bocas Lit Fest

Caribbean talk : NGC president Mark Loquan, author Philip Nanton and Sharifa Ali-Abdullah, assistant resident representative of the UN Development Programme for TT, in discussion at NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Old Fire Station, Port of Spain last Thursday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

MARSHELLE HASELEY

The Old Fire Station, Port of Spain, was colourfully lit, focusing on four powerful Caribbean panellists engaging in conversation aimed at helping to determine the future of the region.

“We are nothing without the rest of the Caribbean islands. Whatever affects us, affects them. So much of our economy is linked to the performance of the other islands,” founder Marina Salandy-Brown told Sunday Newsday last Thursday, at the Island state of mind discussion.

National Gas Company (NGC) president Mark Loquan said his one word to define the region from a global standpoint was talent.

“Even though we come from a very tiny island and region...I get to meet a lot of people around the world: there is always a Caribbean person. In senior or highly technical specialised positions, Caribbean people are all over the world, in some of the top facilities. From the world of pan and music – here is an instrument that has been widely accepted across the globe.”

Environmental economist Alexander Girvan said his one word for the Caribbean is “disproportionate.”

“We are six million people in the islands, which is really a tiny fraction of the world population. But our impact in the world’s metropoles is quite significant. The biggest festival in Notting Hill, London is Caribbean-inspired, the language of Toronto is influenced by the Caribbean. If you go to New York, its fabric is highly influenced by Caribbean people.” Assistant resident representative of the UN Development Programme for TT Sharifa Ali-Abdullah said her one word was “possibilities” – limitless possibilities.

“There is need for us to really look at an island state of mind with optimism, with renewed and creative energy. To be able to tap the potential of our young people, to realise the potential that we have the unspoilt islands of the blue Caribbean Sea. Even amidst the environmental crises and the adaptations necessary for climate change.”

Philip Nanton, a performance artist and writer from St Vincent and the Grenadines, who lives in Barbados, said his one word was “hustle.”

He said hustling exists at the individual, business and state levels, and essentially means getting creative to make profits and growth.