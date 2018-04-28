Split over top cop Govt, Opposition at odds in House

GOVERNMENT and the Opposition clashed as the Special Select Committee (SSC) report into the appointment of a Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was laid in the House. The majority SSC report calls for establishment of well-defined guidelines for the selection of a CoP and DCP.

The report said the SSC is concerned about the “direct involvement” of Police Service Commission (PSC) members in the assessment of candidates. The SSC felt the process used by the PSC to select nominees for CoP and DCP was “defective and unreliable.” The committee felt this could expose the PSC to “allegations of arbitrariness and a lack of transparency.”

The SSC also said a minority of its members did not believe there was a breach. The SSC said this minority also felt flaws in the selection process were not fundamental and would not render the process, “ unfair or arbitrary.”

In contrast, a minority report provided by UNC MPs Ganga Singh and Roodal Moonilal, said the House should affirm notifications by former President Anthony Carmona to approve nominations of Acting DCP Deodat Dulalchan as CoP. Carmona also asked for nominations of Dulalchan and Acting DCP Harold Phillip as Deputy CoP be confirmed.

They said given the resources, time, frustration and clear impairment to having law enforcement sector properly established, “it would be a colossal waste of money and time to embark on this process again.”

They said if there were any shortcomings in the use of human resource management or recruitment strategies adopted, “these were not fatal and cannot nullify the outcome.”

The report was laid early in the sitting by Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds, the SSC’s chairman. However Singh claimed that other members of the committee had not seen the report. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Singh are the other members of the SSC.

Government MPs expressed surprise at Singh’s claim. “Dishonesty,” Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial said. “Scandalous,” Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said. Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, who was standing at the time, cautioned Indarsingh. “I realise the distance, you may not see sometimes when I am standing. I am standing,” she told him.

Responding to Singh, Annisette-George said, “I have no such information regarding what you just indicated. I believe the report will be debated at some later time.” She continued, “All members of this chamber, including the members of the committee, would have an opportunity to speak and I so rule.” Singh said Standing Order 114 (5) states the report be adopted either unanimously or by a majority of members.

He argued that failing this, “we must be in a position to submit a minority report.” Opposition MPs thumped their desks as Singh said he will do so. In the minority report that was subsequently circulated to reporters, Singh and Moonilal said the PSC depended on legal advice throughout the entire process.

They said there was no evidence to suggest the PSC acted in bad faith. They also said the PSC was not duty bound, “to investigate its own members on the matter of perceived bias and relied on the integrity of office holders.” Singh and Moonilal also said a complaint against one of the candidates appeared to lay dormant for six years and only “sprung to life” when that candidate was being considered for appointment as CoP or DCP.

In February, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received a report from Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat about allegations of land grabbing against Dulalchan. In April, Dulalchan threatened legal action against the Police Complaint Authority over how it handled a complaint made against him in 2011.

The SSC was appointed on February 2 and held nine meetings. The final meeting was in camera on Thursday, 24 hours before the report was laid in the House.