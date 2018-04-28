Man to pay again

A TOBAGO man who was ordered to pay the State’s legal fees in a false-imprisonment claim he lost in 2013 has now lost his appeal. He has now been ordered to pay an additional $9,333.33. Hollis Scott challenged the decision of Justice Ricky Rahim, who dismissed his claim for damages for false imprisonment.

In his appeal, Scott faulted the judge’s findings that he was not a prisoner at the Moriah Police Station on July 21, 2010; had not been placed in a cell but stayed in the charge room for six hours – not 13, as he contended – and was free to leave at any time.

During the hearing of Scott’s claims, the police testified that it was recommended he should remain in the charge room rather than go home. This was because his wife at the time was there, which might have resulted in a further altercation between them.

Justices of Appeal Mark Mohammed, Peter Rajkumar and Andre des Vignes found Rahim was clearly faced with contradictory evidence.

They also could not fault the judge for finding that Scott failed to discharge his evidential burden that he was imprisoned by the police, since he did not give evidence, or submit that the nature of his false imprisonment was such that he was unaware of his incarceration.