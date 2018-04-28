Each side alleges ‘ambush’

“AMBUSH” was the charge levelled by Government MPs and Opposition MPs, against each other, regarding the presentation of the results of an inquiry into the selection process for a Commissioner of Police (CoP) and two Deputy Commissioners. Each side held a news briefing yesterday at Parliament.

Fitzgerald Hinds, chair of the Special Select Committee (SSC) conducting the probe said he was “horrified and affronted” by the refusal of two Opposition MPs to sign the SSC Report, but to instead issue their own Minority Report.

However SSC members Ganga Singh and Dr Roodal Moonilal said they declined to sign the main report as they had not viewed it beforehand and feared being ambushed by someone “slipping in something.”

Hinds said he conducted the committee in a bipartisan manner and had accommodated all views, even in softening some concluding statements to reflect diverse opinions. He said he had raised the idea of a minority report but Opposition members had never indicated any support for such.

SCC members Randall Mitchell and Nicole Olivierre agreed with Hinds, both being “shocked” at the minority report. Olivierre said Singh and Moonilal had been overwhelming in their praise of the SSC’s work and that of parliamentary staff helping them. Hinds said, “We signed our report. We are proud of the work done.”

Singh told reporters he had not seen the report when laid yesterday. “There was an attempt to ambush Opposition members of the committee.” Moonilal said that only after Hinds had formally laid the report yesterday did an orderly approach him to sign it. Moonilal said a “first Final Report” had arrived in Parliament at 1.36 pm yesterday, followed by “another Final Report” at 4.16 pm. “I don’t know what they put in surreptitiously and are hiding. I’m yet to study that report.”