Couple acquitted

DIVORCED couple Stanley Petrovani and Venetia Noreiga have been acquitted of wounding their neighbour in 2001. The two, both 54, were before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds charged with wounding Jamon Harry, 39, with intent to cause him harm on January 17, 2001, at Market Street, St Joseph.

Harry was out on the road with friends drinking, when he became loud and used obscene language. The couple asked him to calm down but instead he attacked Petrovani with a broken glass bottle.

In their caution statements to police, which were read out to the jurors, Petrovani admitted to stabbing Harry, but said he did so in self-defence after he was attacked. After deliberating for 20 minutes, the nine jurors returned not-guilty verdicts in favour of the two. Attorney Hema Soondarsingh prosecuted. Petrovani was represented by Sean Cazabon and Ulric Skerritt represented Noreiga.