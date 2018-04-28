Central Sports spoil all-Queen’s Park final

Red Force and Central Sports batsman Jyd Goolie scored 33 not out on Thursday to beat Queen’s Park I in the semi-finals of the TTCB Premiership T20 Festival at Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba.

CENTRAL SPORTS advanced to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) T20 Festival Premiership Division final, for the second straight year, after an easy seven-wicket win over the fancied Queen’s Park I, in the latter game of Thursday’s semi-final double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

The Parkites I batsmen struggled against the predominantly spin-based attack from Central Sports as they were restricted to 116 runs for nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

And Central Sports, who lost by five wickets to Merry Boys in the 2017 final, responded with 122/3 in 17.2 overs after an early scare following a burst of wickets from Shannon Gabriel.

Today’s Premiership Division final will take place at Tarouba from 6.30 pm, with the Championship Division final starting at 2.30 pm.

Batting first on Thursday, former West Indies batsman Darren Bravo (58) and Daron Cruickshank (27) produced a cautious fourth-wicket stand of 83 in 14.3 overs for Queen’s Park. Nicholas Pooran (10) was the only other batsman to reach double figures as the Central Sports bowlers strangled the Parkites.

Opener Tion Webster got a first-ball nought, as his stumps were shattered by pacer Kyle Mayers. The evergreen Central Sports captain and off-spinner Shazan Babwah had left-handers Justin Guillen (caught behind by wicket-keeper Kamil Pooran) and Yannic Cariah (leg before) back in the pavilion for ducks, as the Parkites I were reeling at 6/3 in the second over.

Bravo (57 balls, six fours and two sixes) and Cruickshank (36 balls, one four and two sixes) were steady rather than spectacular in their approach against the tidy Central Sports bowling.

Off-spinner Alex Antoine ended the partnership in the 17th over, dismissing both Bravo and Cruickshank to aerial shots, while Terrence Hinds (nine) was also held on the deep off Babwah.

Three wickets fell in the final over, with Khary Pierre (duck) run out after he and Pooran found themselves at the non-striker’s end, followed by Pooran (bowled by Mayers) and Jon-Russ Jaggesar (run out attempting a second run).

Babwah returned figures of 3/19 while Mayers (2/14) and Antoine (2/34) got the other wickets as the Parkites were unable to accelerate towards the end of their innings.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel produced a fiery opening spell, getting rid of Central Sports openers Kjorn Ottley (six) and Pooran (18), as well as Aaron Alfred (three) to full-pitched deliveries, to give Queen’s Park hope of defending their small total.

With the scoreboard reading 32/3 in 5.1 overs, St Lucian Keddy Lesporis was joined by ex-WI Under-19 all-rounder Jyd Goolie and, together, they embarked on an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 90 in 12.1 overs.

Lesporis (52 off 41 deliveries with six fours and a six) ended the game with a straight six off Jaggesar’s off-spin, while Goolie was not out on 33 off 36 deliveries, with a four and two sixes. Gabriel ended with figures of 3/21.

Summarised Scores: QUEEN’S PARK I 116/9 (20 overs) - Darren Bravo 58, Daron Cruickshank 27; Shazan Babwah 3/19, Kyle Mayers 2/14, Alex Antoine 2/34 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 122/3 - Keddy Lesporis 52 not out, Jyd Goolie 33 not out.