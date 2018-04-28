Businessman: Send my son back home

Kidnap victim Darrel Cuffie

THE father of kidnap victim Darrell Cuffy yesterday pleaded to kidnappers to release his son unharmed. Farrell Cuffy said he has not eaten or slept since his son was snatched on Wednesday night. His hope of being reunited with his eldest son grows dimmer by the moment because he has not had any contact with the kidnappers.

Farrell told Newsday his world came crashing down Wednesday night when he heard his son was kidnapped. “What is worrying me deeply is I do not know why my son was snatched because I have no enemies, I do not owe anyone anything, I was never threatened and I live a peaceful life, run my business and mind my own affairs.”

He said if he knew why Darrell was kidnapped he would be in a better position to understand what has befallen his family, but because he is in the dark every minute that passes with no call from the kidnappers, is a living nightmare. Yesterday, Farrell was at his Duke Street, Port of Spain home hoping to hear from kidnappers. By midday, there had been no phone call.

Farrell and his wife Elisabeth Payne along with his 11-year-old son continued praying and hoping Darrell would walk through the door and greet them as he is accustomed doing. Farrell, who has an office at the Port Authority named Farrell Fishing Wholesale, was born in Guayaguayare but moved to Port of Spain over 20 years ago. He said his son had recently graduated from Trinity College and took a year off to decide on his career. “Darrell has been working with me and he was very excited about the job. I do not know him to be in any gang. He is a good boy with a bright future ahead of him and I simply want him to be returned to me so that we could chart our life together as a family.”

He said his son is vegetarian and yesterday wondered if he was being fed. “That’s why I have not eaten, because I do not know if my son is hungry, if he is being beaten or whatever his condition is. Only when he returns home, then I will be able to have a proper meal. But in the meantime my only comfort is my family and while they too are hurting we have to be there for each other in this time of distress”.

He said police told him yesterday they got footage from Collens Road, Fairways, Maraval, and the kidnapperswere in a dark RAV4 with flashing blue lights, as if to suggest they were police officers. Farrell said he is placing all his trust and confidence on the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by Head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad to make a breakthrough so his son could be reunited with him.

On Wednesday at around 9.51 pm Darrell Cuffy was driving his father’s black BMW along Collens Road when he was snatched by two men who bundled him into the SUV.