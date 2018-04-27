Two sentenced for brutal murder Spared natural life sentence for rape

NICHOLAS Ramsaroop was brutally bludgeoned by Desmond Cyrus and Michael Edwards, while a woman, who was in his company, was raped repeatedly by the two.

For their crimes of “extreme brutality” against Ramsaroop and the woman on November 26, 2005, Cyrus and Edwards were sentenced to a total of 25 years, two months and two weeks’ hard labour by High Court judge, Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas in the Port of Spain High Court yesterday.

Both men pleaded guilty on May 10, 2017.

They were before the court on multiple indictments of murder, rape, grievous sexual assault, robbery with violence, kidnapping and false imprisonment. Edwards faced a separate indictment of attempted buggery.

They were each sentenced to nine years, 11 months and two weeks in jail for murder; 11 years, three months and two weeks for rape; three years, 11 months and two weeks for grievous sexual assault while their sentences for the other offences were recorded as having been served as they have in prison for 12 years, four months and two weeks.

The sentences imposed by St Clair-Douglas are to run concurrently.

Cyrus and Edwards were represented by attorneys Keith Scotland and Kirk Hogan while Veona Neal-Munroe prosecuted the two men.