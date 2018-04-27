TT’s challenge with counterfeit drugs

CAROL MATROO

THE public and health professionals need to come forward and speak up when they encounter counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Pan American Health Organisation consultant Dr Rian Marie Extavour made this clear, adding TT is facing major challenges when keeping down the sale of counterfeit drugs.

Speaking at a pharmaceutical counterfeiting conference at the Hilton Trinidad yesterday, presented by the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI), Extavour said legislation needs to be updated and policies and procedures implemented. However, she said one could not force a country to change.

Extavour said TT did not have the capacity to do it alone. During the seminar, it was revealed that by 2016, counterfeit pharmaceuticals had reached estimated sales of US$2.74 billion globally. It was revealed that one in ten medical products, in low and middle income countries, are either substandard or falsified, and 10.5 per cent globally, are fake or substandard.

“We do have some major challenges. We need to update our legislation to fill the gaps and ensure that legislation addresses the various sectors where we can have vulnerabilities. We also have to implement at the level of the system policies and procedures so that it trickles down.

“You have to have a lot of people at the table doing that development and implement it so everyone can be assured that they can be heard and also bring additional effect so that you are not implementing something that is creating problems for the manufacturers.

Then you have to have strategies where you empower people . We have global organisations asking what we were we putting in place, we have someone to support you, we would like to support you, we would like to train your personnel, but we can’t force a country to make a change,” Extavour said.

She said they were going to need a lot of help. She said there were different structures that needed to come into play and a lot of support systems and cultural changes.