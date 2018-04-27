Tempers rise outside Parliament

Supporters of the two major political parties, namely the United National Congress and the People's National Movement, had a war of words, outside the Parliament building, as debate started in form of a no confidence motion as Rohan Sinanan, Transport Minister, Waterfront, POS. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Tempers flared outside Parliament as two groups of protesters clashed as government ministers and members of the opposition arrived for this afternoon's sitting of the Lower House.

Just before Parliament was called to order, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar came out to meet with protestors and was met with a combination of cheers and jeers. Persad-Bissessar spoke to reporters and said it was merely a demonstration of democracy in action and said both groups were entitled to their own opinions.

However both groups had to be separated and driven back from each other, as tensions rose between government supporters and UNC loyalists. Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch of the police service were called in to keep a close vigil on the situation.