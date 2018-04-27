‘Take your seat!’ Mark vs Senate President during Property Tax debate

Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

SENATE President Christine Kangaloo yesterday ordered Opposition Senator Wade Mark to take his seat as she cut short his contribution on debate on the Property Tax (Amendment) Bill. Half an hour into his 45-minute contribution Mark declared, “the Government has decided to brutalise pensioners.” Kangaloo immediately rose and told Mark to “put that another way please.” Mark then used the term “advantage” but Kangaloo interrupted him again.

Mark: Advantage is not a good word ma’am?

Kangaloo: Senator Mark please. Try and refine what you have to say please. Mark said he was, “speaking English.”

Kangaloo: Senator Mark I need to speak some English here. I am asking you please to dial back on the rhetoric and refine what you are saying. Okay?

Mark: What is rhetoric? I don’t know what is rhetoric.

Kangaloo: Senator Mark. You have a choice here. I can either ask you to abide by my ruling or if you want me to provide you with a dictionary, I would ask you to take your seat and you can come here and...I will open the dictionary for you. Refine your language please.

Mark: I will know what I will have to do in the future. That is what I (inaudible) in this House. I am not threatening anybody. But I have a right to speak.

Kangaloo: Senator Mark. This is the absolute last time I’m going to warn you. And then I will have to determine how I will proceed. Please take note of what I am saying and continue your presentation in a proper manner.

Mark: I thought I was.

Kangaloo: Senator Mark no. Senator Mark no. I have warned you repeatedly and I am therefore going to ask you to take your seat and I am now calling on the next speaker. (Independent) Senator (Taurel) Shrikissoon.

Earlier in his contribution, Mark asked what was the total value of back taxes citizens were being called upon to pay. He said the bill made payments retroactive to September 30, 2016 and citizens would have to pay backdated taxes from September 2016 to 2017 and from September 2017 to 2018.

“If that is not the height of irresponsibility and almost...evil and wickedness on the part of any administration I don’t know what is,” Mark said. He added that the retroactive taxes were oppressive, draconian and indefensible and that the Opposition would be submitting an amendment to have taxes due from September 2018.

He also criticised the legislation saying it will make the poor poorer and the rich richer and slammed Government for making squatters pay even though they had no legal title.